Mumbai, August 19: The Indian pair of Anmol Jain, Saurabh Chaudhary and Aditya Malra opened the country's medal tally at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship 2025 as they won a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol team event on Monday. Competing at the Shymkent Shooting Plaza in Kazakhstan, the Indian trio tallied 1735-52x to finish behind the People's Republic of China's Hu Kai, Changjie You and Yifan Zhang, who took the gold with 1744-51x, as per Olympics.com. India To Host Major International Shooting Events for the Next Three Years Including ISSF World Cup 2027.

The Islamic Republic of Iran bagged the bronze medal with 1733-62x. In the individual competition, Anmol Jain was the lone Indian shooter to make the cut for the final round after finishing ninth with 580-17x. India's Amit Sharma (588-24x) topped the qualifying rounds, while Varun Tomar (584-24x) was fourth, but both were shooting for Ranking Points Only (RPO).

Aditya Malra was 13th in qualifying with 579-20x, while Saurabh Chaudhary, an Olympian and Asian Games gold medal winner, was 21st with 576-15x. In the final. Anmol finished sixth with a score of 155.1. Hu Kai won gold, with the Republic of Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Iran's Amir Joharikhou completing the podium. Manu Bhaker Headlines 35-Member Indian Shooting Squad for Asian Championships 2025.

The Indian senior shooting squad for the Asian competition comprises 35 members competing for medals in 15 events. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker is also in the mix. A total of 129 Indian shooters will also compete in the junior events at the Shymkent meet, as per Olympics.com.

