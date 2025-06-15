London, Jun 15 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team fought on equal terms against Australia but conceded a last-minute goal to lose 1-2 in its FIH Pro League match here on Sunday.

This was India's second consecutive defeat to the same opponents as they had lost 2-3 on Friday.

India took the lead in the third minute through a field goal from Vaishnavi Phalke and they were 1-0 up at half time. But Australia restored parity in the 37th minute through Amy Lawton.

The match was heading towards a draw but Lexie Pickering scored the winner from a penalty-corner variation in the 60th minute to break Indian hearts.

India next face Argentina here on Tuesday.

