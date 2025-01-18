New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): After securing the semi-final berth at the ongoing Kho Kho 2025 World Cup, Indian women's Kho Kho Team head coach Sumit Bhatia said that they will work to win the gold medal in the prestigious tournament.

The Indian women's kho kho team secured their semi-final berth at the ongoing 2025 World Cup with a commanding 109-16 victory over Bangladesh at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Also Read | Australian Open 2025 Day 6 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Move to Next Round; Naomi Osaka Retires Hurt; Rohan Bopanna-Zhang Shuai Pair Advances in Mixed Doubles.

According to a release from the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Priyanka Ingle-led Team India showcased their dominance throughout all four turns, including an impressive Dream Run in Turn 2 that lasted over five minutes. The side continued their remarkable streak of scoring 100+ points, making this their fifth consecutive match to cross the century mark in the tournament. The victory sets up an eagerly anticipated semi-final clash scheduled for Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Sumit Bhatia said that he is happy to confirm a medal for Team India in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

Also Read | On Which Channel ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament?.

"We planned to cross the mark of 100 points and achieve a target of scoring 110 points. I am happy that we have won the match and a medal is confirmed...Our main opponent is Nepal...We will ensure that India wins the gold medal...," Sumit

Priyanka Ingle told ANI that they will try to win the semi-final match against South Africa.

"We have won all the matches by a big margin. I am very happy as a captain... We will try to win the semi-final match against South Africa by a good margin... The audience is supporting us a lot...," Priyanka Ingle told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Team India player Monika Shah said that it is a proud moment for her to help the host win the match on Friday.

"It is a very proud moment for me that I am playing in the World Cup...," Monika Shah told ANI.

Turn 1 saw a dominating performance from India in their quarterfinal clash against Bangladesh, hitting a half-century of points led by the experience of Nasreen Shaikh and Priyanka Ingle. They never let the Bangladeshis settle down at all, even in Turn 2 as they scored a Dream Run from the start of their turn.

Once again, it was the skipper Priyanka Ingle, alongside Ashwini Shinde and Reshma Rathod. Their batch went on for a massive 5 minutes and 36 seconds, as they scored 6 points to take a more than substantial lead. At the end of Turn 2, the Bangladeshis managed only four simple touches as the score read 56-8 with two more turns remaining in the game.

Turn 3 saw India rule the mat once again, as they did not allow Bangladesh to settle into the game. A skydive from Reshma Rathod brought up their fifth-straight 100 points in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. At the end of Turn 3, in what could be better construed as a mauling, the score read 106-8 with one turn left in the Quarterfinal game.

In Turn 4, the match was once again one-sided, leading to an impressive three-point Dream Run. This meant that the team went on to 109-16, setting up another exciting semifinal clash, set to take place on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)