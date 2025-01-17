The sixth day of the Australian Open 2025 was filled with entertainment. The year's first Grand Slam has already turned out to be a fascinating affair thus far and it only keeps getting more and more intriguing with every passing day. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev all advanced to the next round of the Australian Open 2025 while there was disappointment in store for Naomi Osaka, who had to retire hurt in the third round of her Australian Open 2025 showdown against Belinda Bencic with an abdominal injury. The former world no 1 tennis star's campaign thus came to a tragic end. Australian Open 2025: Two-Time Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Clara Tauson To Advance to Fourth Round.

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning champion continued to strengthen her case for a hat-trick of Australian Open 2025 titles when she outclassed Clara Tauson 7-6(5) 6-4 in an encounter the momentum of which swung from one end to the other. The Belarusian however managed to avoid an upset as she came out on top in the end. Donna Vekic, who won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, defeated Diana Shnaider 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 7-5. Paula Badosa overcame Maria Kostyuk in a contest where she was 0-5 in the second set at one point of time. Paula Badosa Issues Explanation After Viral Video Shows Her Allegedly Gesturing at Boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas Who Tried to Calm Her Down During Australian Open 2025 Match Against Marta Kosytuk.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Bopanna moved into the second round of mixed doubles alongside China's Zhang Shuai after the duo registered a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic. Rohan Bopanna, who won the men's doubles last year alongside Matthew Ebden, was earlier knocked out of the first round and he will look to prove a point or two and continue his form in the mixed doubles category.

