ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The much-awaited ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 is here and once again, youngsters from around the world will be hitting the field and showcasing their talent and skill on the biggest stage of them all. A total of 16 teams will square off against each other in a bid to grab the top prize on offer. Malaysia is the host nation of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 which starts on January 18 with the final scheduled to be held on February 2. The 16 teams at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 have been clubbed into four groups of four sides each. The top three teams will qualify for the Super Six round where the six teams will be put in four pools. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Second Edition of Women's Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket WC.

The top two teams from each pool in the Super Six stage will make it to the final which will be on February 2. India are the defending champions, having won the inaugural edition of the competition held in South Africa with a win over England in the final. Nepal, Samoa, Malaysia and Nigeria are the four teams which will play in the competition for the first time. Read below to check out the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 viewing options.

How to Watch Live Telecast of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India. However, the live telecast of all the group stage and Super Six round matches in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 might not be available for live telecast in India. According to information on ICC's official website, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast will only be available for the semifinals and the final, with Star Sports 2 set to air both those matches. For ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

How to Watch Live Streaming of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network, will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming for fans in India. Fans in India can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 matches. However, unlike the live telecast, the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming will be available for all matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2025 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).