New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Indian track and field athletes are set for international exposure tours ahead of a packed schedule this year that constitutes the World Athletics Championship, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games 2022.

Two such exposure trips in the month of April have been sanctioned at the cost to the Government of India.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Virat Kohli Reveals What He Would Do if He Woke Up As the Portuguese Star.

The Indian Athletics middle and long-distance teams comprising of 12 athletes, 2 coaches and 1 support staff shall undergo training-cum-competition in Colorado Spring, USA from April 15 to June 6. The team includes Avinash Sable, who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 3000m steeplechase. A total of Rs 1.19 Crore has been sanctioned by the Government for the exposure trip.

Similarly, the Indian Athletics 400m and 4x100m teams comprising 31 athletes, 4 coaches and 5 support staff shall undergo training-cum-competition in Antalya, Turkey, from April 10 to June 6. The team includes Tokyo 2020 Olympics competitors Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Subha Venkatesan, who took part in the relay events, and Dutee Chand, who competed in the 100m and 200m events.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Can Easily Post 200-Plus Score If KL Rahul Stays Till 15-16th Over, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

A total of Rs 1.57 Crore has been sanctioned by the Government for the exposure trip.

Meanwhile, the Indian Yachting Team, comprising 18 Sailors - 11 men and 7 female, along with 6 coaches and 1 support staff, have also been cleared at full cost to the Government to train and participate in events in Spain and France this April. The international trip started on April 1 and is scheduled until May 1. Events are scheduled in Palma, Spain and Hyeres. The team features Tokyo 2020 Olympians Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar and Nethra Kumanan. The total amount sanctioned is Rs 89.27 Lakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)