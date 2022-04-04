It is already a known fact that Virat Kohli is a massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has, on a number of occasions, spoken about his admiration for the Portugal and Manchester United star. Kohli now has revealed what he would do if he woke up as Ronaldo himself, one day. In an interview with RCB, the right-hander revealed he would scan the footballer's brain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Strike for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur Wins Premier League’s Goal of the Month for March 2022

“Cristiano Ronaldo! I would do a scan of my brain (if I woke up as Ronaldo) and see where all that mental strength comes from (smiles),” Kohli said. Reports of the two planning to catch up last year in England during India's Test series tour had gained quite a lot of steam on social media. But the much-awaited meet-up did not happen with a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis were at the interview as well. Siraj, while answering this question, said that he would put up hospitals for those who are less fortunate. The right-handed fast bowler is often seen pulling off Cristiano's trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after taking a wicket. He has done it a number of times in the IPL as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).