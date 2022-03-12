New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Indian blind cricket team will feature in a triangular T20 series involving arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh in Sharjah from March 13 to 19.

According to a statement issued by the Cricket Association of Blind in India (CABI), the matches will be held at the Skyline University College Campus in Sharjah and the Indian players performances will be closely monitored and assessed.

Also Read | Jhulan Goswami Becomes Leading Wicket Taker At Women’s ODI World Cups.

"A total of seven matches, including the finals will be played and the Indian team will consist of 17 blind cricketers.

"CABI is working proactively to nurture and fortify the talented blind cricketers who can healthily challenge themselves, to reach their fullest potential, in an extensive platform," CABI president Dr Mahantesh G K said.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 Day 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)