Jhulan Goswami picked her 40th wicket at Women's ODI World Cups against West Indis, becoming the leading wicket-taker ever in the competition. The Indian veteran needed 31 matches to achieve this feat She overtook Australia's Lyn Fullston, who had 39 wickets in 20 matches.

