Jhulan Goswami picked her 40th wicket at Women's ODI World Cups against West Indis, becoming the leading wicket-taker ever in the competition. The Indian veteran needed 31 matches to achieve this feat She overtook Australia's Lyn Fullston, who had 39 wickets in 20 matches.

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨 Wicket No. 4⃣0⃣ in the WODI World Cups for @JhulanG10! 🔝 🙌 What a champion cricketer she has been for #TeamIndia ! 👏 👏 #CWC22 | #WIvIND Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZOIa3L288d pic.twitter.com/VIfnD8CnVR — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 12, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2022 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).