India face Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test match of the two-game series. The clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from March 12, 2022 (Saturday) onwards as both teams look to win for different remains. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 Preview.

India lead the series after a dominant performance in the first game and will be hoping for another victory to register another clean sweep. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are hoping to get on the level terms in the series and register their first-ever Test win in India. This series will be a part of the World Test Championship and both sides will be hoping to climb the table. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022, Bengaluru Weather Report.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 12, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match Day 1 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs SL 1st Test match Day 1 online.

