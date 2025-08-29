Xinjiang [China], August 29 (ANI): India's junior boxers won seven gold medals, seven silver medals, and 12 bronze medals, making a total haul of 26 medals at the 3rd "Belt and Road" International Youth Boxing Gala - U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament in Xinjiang, China, highlighting their strong performance across various weight categories.

The girls' team dominated the finals with five gold, five silver, and six bronze medals. Laxmi (46kg), Radhamani (60kg), Harnoor (66kg), Jyoti (75kg), and Anshika (+80kg) clinched gold in style, while Chandrika (54kg) settled for silver against a Chinese opponent. Several all-India clashes in the 46kg, 60kg, 66kg, and +80kg categories resulted in additional silver and bronze medals, underscoring the strong bench strength in the junior girls' setup, according to a press release from BFI.

Also Read | Leece vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the boys' category, India secured two gold, two silver, and six bronze medals. Falak (48kg) and Udham Singh Raghav (54kg) clinched gold with commanding wins over Kazakh opponents, while Dhruv Kharb (46kg) and Piyush (50kg) settled for silver after closely fought bouts. Uday Singh (46kg), Aditya (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Loven Gulia (+80kg) contributed bronze medals to the tally, showcasing the team's all-around depth.

India had sent a 58-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, five support staff, and one referee and judge. Only U-17 boys and girls represented India at this edition, with the team selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, where medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earned their place.

Also Read | Where To Watch Guernsey National Cricket Team vs Finland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online? Get GUE vs FIN Guernsey Tri-Nation T20I Series 2025 Match on TV Free Live Telecast on TV Details.

With this medal-winning campaign, India's junior boxers showcased their skill on the international stage, continuing their steady progress in world youth boxing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)