Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: AC Milan got off to a losing start in the Italian Serie A when they lost out to Cremonese in their first match. They next face Leece at home with the team looking to secure all three points here. The Bianconeri had a very ordinary last campaign wherein they finished 8th in the standings and they cannot afford to have another poor showing. Opponents Leece played out a goalless draw with Genoa in the last game and they too are looking for a first win here. Lionel Messi to Retire? Inter Miami Star Drops Massive Hint Ahead of Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match.

Rafael Leao continues to miss out for AC Milan due to a calf injury and it is a major blow for the team. Santiago Giménez will be leading the attack with Christian Pulisic playing off him. Luka Modrić will be at the heart of midfield and will make the side tick with his slick passing range. Youssouf Fofana and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will drive forward to support the attacking play.

Francesco Camarda, Tete Morente, and Lameck Banda will make the front three for Leece and the trio have goals in them. Ylber Ramadani will sit back and shield the backline and Medon Berisha and Lassana Coulibaly will be the attacking brains in the central areas. Wladimiro Falcone in goal needs to have a good game here for his team to secure points.

Leece vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Leece vs AC Milan Date Saturday, August 30 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming, No Live Telecast Available

When is Leece vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

AC Milan have commenced their campaign in Serie A 2025-26 and they will visit Leece in their second match of Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, August 30. The AC Milan vs Cremonese match is set to be played at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy and it has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leece vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Leece vs AC Milan live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Leece vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Leece vs AC Milan Serie A online viewing options. Jose Mourinho Sacked by Fenerbahce After Turkish Side Fail to Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2025-26 League Phase.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Leece vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, don't have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches. GXR is still the official live streaming partner of Serie A 2025-26 in India but they are not providing the live streaming of the Serie A matches. Hence, fans will not get to watch the Leece vs AC Milan live streaming online except for third party apps. In that case, fans will have to use a VPN. They can also check the score updates of the Leece vs AC Milan match on the social media handles of the two teams. Leece will provide a tough fight to AC Milan in this game but the visitors could secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).