New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who turned 33 on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the pace veteran who has left many rattled with his swing throughout his career.

Also Read | RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"229 intl. Matches 294 intl. Wickets 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner Here's wishing @BhuviOfficiala very happy birthday #TeamIndia," said BCCI's tweet.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish Bhuvneshwar on his birthday.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Happy birthday Bhuvi. Have a good year ahead," said the caption of Virat's Instagram story.

Indian opening veteran Shikhar Dhawan also wished Bhuvneshwar on his birthday.

"Happy birthday @imbhuvi. Wishing you best of everything. Lots of love always," said Shikhar's Instagram story caption.

Yuvraj Singh also took to Instagram to wish a very happy birthday to "Mr Behtareen" and hoped that the pacer returns to action soon.

"Janamdin Mubarak Mr Behtareen. Looking forward to seeing you back on the park real soon," said Yuvraj's Instagram story caption.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Bhuvneshwar's Indian Premier League (IPL) team since 2014, also tweeted, "Inswing zara, Swing Baarah, Inswing zara swing Happy Bhuvi Day, #OrangeArmy! We love him loads, don't we? #HappyBirthdayBhuvi #BhuviDay #BhuvneshwarKumar | @BhuviOfficial."

Ever since his international debut in 2012, Bhuvneshwar has represented India in 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is.

In 21 Test matches, he has taken 63 wickets at an average of 26.09 and an economy rate of 2.94. His best bowling figures in innings are 6/82 in this format. He is also a handy batter in this format, having 552 runs in 29 innings at an average of over 22 with three fifties. His best individual score in the format is 63*.

In 121 ODIs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 141 wickets at an average of 35.11 and an economy rate of 5.08. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/42.

He has taken 90 wickets in 87 T20Is at an average of 23.10 and an economy rate of 6.96. His best bowling figures in the format are 5/4.

Bhuvneshwar is also a part of the Indian team which clinched the ICC Champions Trophy back in 2013. In that tournament, Bhuvneshwar took six wickets in five matches, with the best figures of 2/19.

He has also won one IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was the leading wicket-taker in that tournament, taking 23 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.30 and an economy rate of 7.42. His best bowling figures in that tournament were 4/29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)