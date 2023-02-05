Arsenal’s shock loss at the hands of Everton has given rivals Manchester City a chance to reduce the gap at the top. It will not be easy though with Pep Guardiola’s men facing Tottenham Hotspur away from home. Manchester City head into the contest on the back of three wins in their last five matches and if they can get over the problems with inconsistency which has hurt them this campaign, they will give Arsenal some tough time in the title race. Opponents Tottenham Hotspur need a win as well to keep their top four hopes alive with Manchester United and Newcastle United consolidating their position in the race for Champions League. Antonio Conte has had his fair share of problems with the Tottenham board this season but if he gets them to the Champions League, his chances of continuing will grow. Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Everton 1–0 Arsenal, Premier League 2022–23: Gunners Slump to Shock Defeat at Goodison Park (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son and Dejan Kulusevski form the front three for Tottenham Hotspur and the trio can dominate the best of team on their day. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are work horses in midfield and they will be looking to break down the opposition passing lines. Ivan Perisic and Emerson Royal as wingbacks need to be on the offensive from the onset and try and put in some crosses for the attackers to take advantage of.

Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker make up the three man backline for Manchester City with Rodri and Rico Lewis in midfield. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez should provide the width while Pep Guardiola will also accommodate Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne as attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Erling Haaland up top.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will clash with Manchester City on Sunday, February 05, 2023. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, London. Manchester United 2–1 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Clinch Win Despite Being Reduced to 10 Men (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. However, they will have to take a subscription of the OTT platform to access it. It should be an entertaining game with both team attacking from word go and is likely going to end in a draw.

