New Delhi [India], January 9: Several members of the Indian cricket fraternity congratulated pacer Mohammed Shami after he received Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony here. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of cricket in India, took to X and said it is "memorable moment" for the pacer. 'Today I Am Feeling Very Proud...' Mohammed Shami Reacts After Receiving Prestigious Arjuna Award From President Droupadi Murmu (See Post).

"A memorable moment for #TeamIndia pacer Mohd. Shami who is conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards #NationalSportsAwards | @rashtrapatibhvn| @MdShami11," it said.

BCCI's Post For Mohammed Shami

Star India batter Virat Kohli congratulated Shami by commenting on his Instagram post.

Virat Kohli Commented Under Mohammed Shami's Instagram Post

"Mubarak ho lala," Virat said.

Former Indian batter and captain Mithali Raj congratulated Shami and other athletes who received the Arjuna Award, calling it a "testament to their soaring achievements for India". "Heartiest congratulations to @MdShami11 and the other 25 athletes who have received the Arjuna Award for their sporting excellence in 2023! This award is a testament to their soaring achievements for India. #ArjunaAward," she said.

Mithali Raj's Post

India's former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted an Instagram story to laud Shami and said it was "result of his hard work".

Indian spin veteran Yuzvendra Chahal expressed his happiness at Shami being honoured. "Congratulations @MdShami11 bhai for receiving the prestigious, Arjuna Award You deserved it," said Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Post

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan lauded Shami's accomplishment, saying that his "skill, hard work and passion for cricket truly shine".

Former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman said it is a fabulous achievement. "Many congratulations @MdShami11 on this fabulous achievement. Truly deserve this great honour."

VVS Laxman's Post

The Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sports honour, is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline.

