New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Indian Junior Boxing contingent has reached Yerevan, Armenia to participate in the IBA Junior World Boxing Championships scheduled to be held in Yerevan from November 24 to December 4.

The prestigious event marks a significant milestone in junior boxing, hosting 448 young talents from 58 nations across 26 weight categories.

Also Read | Axar Patel Hopeful Of Young Indian Side to Excel Against Australia in Five-Match T20I Series.

The Indian Junior Squad will be high in confidence after their recent exploits at the 2023 Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships where they won 21 medals including 8 medals for junior boys and 13 medals for junior girls.

Brijesh (46kg), Divash (50kg), Yogesh (57kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg) and Hardik (80kg) who won gold medals at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships 2023 will represent India in their respective categories at the Junior World Championships.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Reveals Being Stunned By Australia’s Exceptional Tactical Prowess During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Against India.

Whereas, Sikander (48kg), Sahil (52kg), Jatin (54kg), Sarthi (60kg), Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Prashant (66kg), Sahil (75kg) and Hemant (80+kg) will look to make the country proud in their weight categories.

In the junior girls section, the gold medallist from the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships- Pari (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Nidhi (66kg), Akansha (70kg), Megha (80kg) will lead the squad in their respective categories at the prestigious event.

Neha (46kg), Payal (48kg), Amisha (54kg), Vini (57kg), Joyshree Devi (60kg), Shrushti (63kg), Kritika (75kg), Prachi (80+kg) are the other boxers who will compete at the World Championships.

The official draw is scheduled on 23 November along with the opening ceremony, the competition up to the quarter-finals will be held between November 24-30. The semi-finals will take place on December 2 and the finals are set to be played on December 3-4.

India Junior Squad

Junior Boys : Brijesh (46Kg), Sikandar (48Kg), Divash (50Kg), Sahil (52Kg), Jatin (54Kg), Yogesh (57Kg), Sarthi Saini (60Kg), Kabiraj Singh (63Kg), Prashant (66Kg), Rahul Kundu (70Kg), Sahil (75Kg), Hardik (80Kg), Hemant (80+ Kg)

Junior Girls : Neha Lunthi (46Kg), Payal (48Kg), Pari (50Kg), Nisha (52Kg), Amisha (54Kg), Vini (57Kg), Joyshree Devi (60Kg), Shrushti (63Kg), Nidhi Dhull (66Kg), Akansha (70Kg), Kritika (75Kg), Megha (80Kg) Prachi (80+Kg). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)