Johannesburg [South Africa], February 19 (ANI): The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team registered a big 8-0 win against hosts South Africa in their second match of the Tour on Saturday evening. Earlier in the week, they had begun their campaign with a convincing 8-1 win.

The South Africa Tour is part of the team's preparations for the all-important Asia Cup U21, which is a qualification tournament for the forthcoming FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup.

The visitors got off to a good start in the first quarter with fine skill and disciplined structure in their attack. The team's first goal came in the very 1st minute of the match through Annu followed by a 9th-minute goal by Vice Skipper Rujata Dadaso Pisal.

The team extended their lead to 3-0 in the 26th minute when Jyoti Chhatri scored a field goal. She struck another one in the following minute to take the team's lead to a formidable 4-0.

Before the second quarter ended, the Indian Junior Women's side scored two more goals in the 29th and 30th minute via Deepika Soreng and Jyothi Chhatri.

With a comfortable 6-0 lead on board, the visitors ended the fourth quarter with two more goals in the 54th and 59th minute scored by Annu and Deepika Sr.

The team will next play on 20th February followed by two matches against South Africa "A' team on February 24 and February 25.(ANI)

