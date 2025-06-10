Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 10 (ANI: General secretary of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), Ravikant Chauhan, has extended gratitude to ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his support and commitment towards the growth of disability cricket in India.

The Indian Men's Mixed Disability Cricket Team has commenced its preparatory training camp in Jaipur ahead of their seven-match T20I series against England, which begins on June 21.

On the sidelines of the training camp, DCCI secretary thanked Jay Shah and the BCCI for their continued support, from providing official merchandise to uplifting India's Mixed Disability Team.

According to a release, Chauhan said disability cricket had little support for several decades but as soon as Jay Shah became BCCI secretary, "he listened to us, saw our hard work and helped us".

"Now Indian team is ready to play at Lord's," he said.

"BCCI is taking care of all the things as India gets ready to play against England in the Mixed Disability Cricket series. We might also get big support from ICC in the future and I would like to thank Jay Shah ji for his continued support," he added.

As part of their continued support, the BCCI has also provided Kookaburra balls for the team's training and match preparation.

Indian captain Ravindra Gopinath Sante said, "Wearing the Indian jersey and preparing to play at historic venues like Lord's is a dream come true. We are determined to give our best and make the country proud."

Indian vice captain Virender Singh said, "Thanks to the efforts of DCCI and the support from BCCI, we feel seen, valued, and ready to prove ourselves on the world stage."

As part of the training camp in Jaipur, the players are engaging in intensive batting and bowling drills in the nets, honing their techniques and match awareness. Coaches, including Head Coach Rohit Jhalani, is guiding the players to help them prepare for the challenges, the release said.

Organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), the camp is being held at the Jaipuria Cricket Academy from June 8 to 13. All selected players have arrived in Jaipur and are undergoing intensive sessions focused on physical fitness, match preparedness, and team synergy under the guidance of experienced coaches.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training camp, head coach Rohit Jhalani said, "This training camp is crucial for our preparations. The players are focused, determined, and ready to represent India against England in the series."

The Mixed Disability Vitality T20I series will begin on June 21, 2025, in Taunton at 6:30 pm, followed by the second T20I on June 23 in Wormsley at 5 pm. The series concludes with the seventh T20I on July 3 at 6:30 pm in Bristol.

Full squad

Ravindra Gopinath Sante (Captain) (PD), Virender Singh (Vice-Captain) (Deaf), Radhika Prasad (PD), Rajesh Irappa Kannur (PD), Yogendra Singh (Wicket-Keeper), Narendra Mangore (PD), Vikrant Ravindra Keni (PD), Sai Akash (Deaf), Umar Ashraf (Deaf), Sanju Sharma (Deaf), Abhishek Singh (Deaf), Vivek Kumar (Deaf), Vikas Ganeshkumar (ID), Praveen Nailwal (ID), Rishabh Jain (ID), Tarun (ID), Majid Magray (PD) (Reserve), Kuldeep Singh (Deaf) (Reserve), Krishna Gowda (Deaf) (Reserve), Jithendra Nagaraju (PD) (Reserve). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)