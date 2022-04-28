New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Indian men's skeet team comprising Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Khangura and Parampal Singh Guron on Thursday endured a disappointing outing to finish 12th in the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

The trio shot a combined total of 203 out of a possible 225 to fall well short of the medal round.

With one more day to go, Mairaj will get another shot at a medal as he teams up with Ganemat Sekhon in the mixed skeet competition on Friday.

India has so far won one silver medal courtesy the trio of Kynan Chenai, Vivaan Kapoor and Prthviraj Tondaiman in the men's trap team competition.

