New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Indian men's volleyball team won bronze medal by defeating Korea 3-2 in the in the Asian U-18 Championship in Tehran on Monday.

The Indians won 25-20, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25 15-12.

Ashish Swain, Aryan Baliyan, Khush Singh and Kartik Sharma played a significant role in the Indian team's win.

India defeated Korea in the preliminary league match too but lost to Iran in the semifinal on Sunday.

China finished fifth and Chinese Taipei was placed sixth at the end of the competition.

