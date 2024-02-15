Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 15 (ANI): The recently concluded Indian Open 2024, an international pickleball tournament, witnessed an astonishing participation of over 700 athletes from across 12 countries, predominantly from America, Europe, Kenya in what was deemed the biggest Pickleball event in India at NSCI, Mumbai.

The high level of competition that was on display for the three days was also witnessed and commended by Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna who were special guests at the event.

"Thank you, Global Sports, for inviting me and I think sport in India is something that needs all our support and any sport that is new needs our support and I am always there for the push. I wish everyone the best of luck over the new few days of exciting Pickleball competition," said Sania Mirza, India Tennis Legend at the event.

"First of all, it is wonderful to be at the Indian Open 2024 and I see such an amazing response to the sport of Pickleball. This is the first time I've been in a Pickleball court and I am excited to be here, it is truly an amazing sport in the country and definitely needs all our support. It has the potential to be a big sport in India and I look forward to that." said, Rohan Bopanna, World No. 1, ATP, Men's Doubles.

"Pickleball in India is not just an upcoming recreational sport in India but is on its way to become one of the most popular sports in the country. The increased participation that we have seen over the one years is testament to exactly that since the numbers have almost tripled and we see talent from across the country competing at the highest level. Congratulations to all the winners and I would like to thank everyone for their continued support in making the Indian Open 2024 a successful event." said, Hemal Jain, Founder and Partner, Global Sports.

The Indian Open 2024 had a total of 39 categories and a total of over 2200 games were played before the champions emerged in each category. In just over a few years, Global Sports has etched its legacy in the dynamic world of Pickleball and was started by Six individuals who belong to different streams of businesses, namely Hemal Jain, Suresh Bhansali, Yuvi Ruia, Niraj Jain (Tournament Director, Indian Open 2024) and Divyesh Jain and with Bollywood Film Director, Shashank Khaitan as well.

"The participation at The Indian Open 2024 is a significant step forward for the sport of pickleball in India and provides a great platform for both national and international players to showcase their talent. Pickleball is definitely on an upward trajectory and I am happy to be associated with Global Sports to facilitate the rise of this exciting sport." signed off Shashank Khaitan, Partner, Global Sports and prolific Bollywood film director. (ANI)

