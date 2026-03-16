Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Indian Open 2026, organised by Global Sports, will now be an Indian Pickleball Association-sanctioned PWR 1000 event with the landmark alliance between IPA and Global Sports.

The Indian Open will be held between April 1 to 5 at the Crosscourts, Hyderabad, with over 1500 participants aiming for the prize pool of USD 50,000 in 56 categories, according to a release.

Also Read | Did Virat Kohli Post Instagram Story on Pakistan Cricketer Sarafraz Ahmed’s Retirement? Here’s the Fact Check.

This is the 4th edition of the Indian Open held by Global Sports, and over a total of 4000 pickleball players from across 19 countries have participated in the previous events across all categories. Getting sanctioned by IPA legitimises the structure that has been lacking in the Indian Pickleball ecosystem.

This alignment between Global Sports and the Indian Pickleball Association integrates the nation's largest private tournament series into the official national governance framework and marks the beginning of all future events held by Global Sports falling under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Releasing a Book on How He Broke Virat Kohli’s Record During T20 World Cup 2026?.

The Indian Pickleball Association is the only official governing body of Pickleball in India since receiving its National Sports Federation status from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"This partnership is a milestone for Indian sports. By bringing Global Sports into the IPA fold, we are ensuring that every volley played in the Indian Open contributes to a single, unified vision for the country. We are committed to providing our athletes with a world-class platform that is governed by the highest standards of integrity and excellence." Said Suryaveersingh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association (IPA)

"At Global Sports, our mission has always been to build a robust infrastructure for Pickleball. Aligning with the IPA allows us to formalise our efforts and ensure our players receive the national recognition they deserve. The Global Sports Indian Open becoming a PWR 1000 event is just the beginning of a long and fruitful journey to make India a global hub for the sport." Said Shashank Khaitan, Co-Founder & Partner, Global Sports & Bollywood writer and director.

Global Sports has been key in executing milestone events in India with the biggest prize pools and the largest number of participants across the country. Events such as the Monsoon Pickleball Championship and the recently concluded Grand Slam are a testament to their commitment towards taking pickleball to the next level in India.

The transition of the Global Sports Indian Open to a PWR 1000 event is a game-changer for athletes. The adoption of a uniform ranking structure and centralised governance offers several key benefits, such as official player pathways, uniform governance, elite competition standards and data integrity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)