New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) India physiotherapist Minakshi Negi will work for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League in August.

Negi, who is also part of Uttarakhand women's team support staff in domestic cricket, has been appointed as the assistant physio by the CPL franchise captained by Dwayne Bravo.

Also Read | Inter Milan vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Cricket Association of Uttarakhand is glad to inform you that our senior women's team physiotherapist, Minakshi Negi, has been appointed as assistant physio of CPL team St Kitts and Nevis," said the association. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)