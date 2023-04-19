Inter Milan the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal against Benfica with one step already in the semifinal, as they won the 1st leg 2-0 and currently lead in the aggregate with the 2nd leg to be played at their home at San Siro. The win in the first leg of the tie is the only silver lining for them as Inter have been in a terrible run of form bagging only 1 point of their last 5 Serie A games. It includes last weekend's 1-0 loss to Monza. Uncharacteristically Inter this season has shown good form in the knockout tournaments then the league and will hope to build on that as they face Juventus in the Coppa Italia later this month. Also, if they hold on to their aggregate lead against Benfica, it will be a Milan derby in the semifinals as AC Milan has already booked their place in it. Inter Milan versus Benfica will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Champions League 2022–23: AC Milan Beat Napoli 2–1 on Aggregate, Rejoin Europe’s Elite in UCL Semifinal.

Benfica's current form doesn't suggest they are in a good place to turn around things. A close loss to Porto ahead of the first leg and now 1-0 loss to Chaves in the weekend has cut their lead to just four points at the top of the Premeira Liga table. A really bad time to have a three-game losing streak has the only hope of the record of remaining unbeaten in the last seven away games in the Champions League. Although a coming from two goals behind and winnning the times seems a bleak chance for them.

Stephan De Vrij is doubtful for Inter Milan against Benfica with an injury sustained in the first leg. Milan Skriniar is unavailable with a back problem. Hakan Calhanoglu is fit and available. While for Benfica, they have their hopes rise a little as Nicolas Otamendi, after missing the first leg with suspension, is set to feature in this game.

When is Inter Milan vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Milan will be facing Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 20. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at San Siro, Milan, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Down Rival Player With A WWE-Style Headlock, Handed Yellow Card During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal match between Inter Milan and Benfica will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of Inter Milan vs Benfica match on the SonyLiv app and website. Only a miraculous performance from Benfica can turnaround this tie in their favour.

