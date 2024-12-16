Pune, Dec 16 (PTI) Indian Railways A won the team gold group title at Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament here on Monday.

In the final against Fenesta, Indian Railways A emerged victorious with a score of 148-84. Despite a narrow loss in the first segment, Indian Railways A displayed their superior skill and strategic prowess to dominate the subsequent three segments.

Shree Cements secured the third position as they defeated Eisk 101-100.

Earlier, Indian Railways A had beaten Eisk 129-25 in the first semifinal, while Fenesta got the better of Shree Cements 155-107 in the other semifinal.

The Indian Railways A team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh while the runner-up Fenesta for Rs 90,000 and a trophy.

