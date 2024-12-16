After a thrilling T20I series, Pakistan and South Africa will meet each other at the three-match ODI series starting from Tuesday, December 17. South Africa dominated through the T20I series and won 2-0 with the last match getting washed out due to rain. In the absence of some of their key players, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks stepped up helping the Proteas secure series victory. Pakistan on the other hand has been struggling in limited overs cricket for some time now and they will look to change things starting this series. Question mark is on Babar Azam's batting form and how the bowlers will fare in batting friendly conditions of South Africa. SA vs PAK ODI Series 2024 Trophy Unveiled! Mohammad Rizwan, Temba Bavuma Pose With Silverware Ahead of Three-Match Affair (See Video and Pics).

South Africa, on the other hand, will be prepared with the conditions as they have won the T20I series and with their key players back, they will be more confident. Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj are the senior pros Pakistan have to be aware of. Although Anrich Nortje is ruled out of the series with a toe fracture. It is an important series as preparation of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and fans are eager to know what the weather will be at Paarl during the SA vs PAK 1st ODI 2024. Fans will get the entire information here.

Paarl Weather Forecast Live

Fans will be happy to know that there is no chance of rain during the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2024. The conditions will be overcast mostly as the sky will remain partly or mostly cloudy. The humidity will remain 41-57% and heavy wind will be there which will make batters consider which side they will take on. Fans can expect full action without any interruption. SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024: South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks Reveals Tactic Behind His Blitzkrieg in Centurion Against Pakistan.

Boland Park Pitch Report

The pitches at Paarl can depend on the strip used on matchday. There will be two slow strips and one fast strip. Bowlers will get some help if the wind remains heavy and hit the deck bowlers will get purchase from either of the slow or fast pitches. Batters have to spend some time on the crease before they can play shots as there will be bounce.

