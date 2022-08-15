Harare [Zimbabwe], August 15 (ANI): Team India held its first practice session in Harare ahead of their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which will start from August 18 onwards.

Players like Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj were seen sweating it out in the nets.

"Hello from Harare #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND," tweeted BCCI.

The series is set to start from August 18 onwards and will go on till August 22.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed KL Rahul as the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan was supposed to lead the side touring Zimbabwe. But after KL Rahul has been cleared, the right-hander has been made the captain and Dhawan as his deputy.

Earlier on July 30, the Indian squad touring Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series was announced.

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were not included in the squad.Rahul Tripathi, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League, was included in the ODI squad after his solid performance in the 2022 edition. In 14 games, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55 and hit three fifties. He was the second-highest run-getter for his side.

All-rounder Washington Sundar and bowler Deepak Chahar have also made a return to the side after battling injuries.

The coaching staff for India's tour of Zimbabwe, which consists of three ODIs, has been revealed. India legend and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will assume the role of the head coach for the tour of Zimbabwe.

Rahul Dravid has been given a break ahead of Asia Cup which commences on August 27. India's campaign begins with the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on August 28.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will be on a break, with Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule filling in for them.

Zimbabwe has also announced its squad for the series.

The original captain of Zimbabwe Craig Ervine is still out of the squad due to a hamstring injury and will miss the ODI series against India with Regis Chakabva, who lead Zimbabwe to a 2-1 ODI series triumph against Bangladesh, continuing to lead the side.

Fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara continue to remain on the sidelines in the series against India too. The left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza will miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

India squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba and Donald Tiripano. (ANI)

