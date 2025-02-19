Sports News | Indian U-20 Women's Football Team Beats Jordan 2-1 in Pink Ladies Youth Cup

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. The Indian U-20 women's football team made a rousing start to its Pink Ladies Youth Cup campaign as it beat Jordan 2-1 here on Wednesday.

Feb 19, 2025
Sports News | Indian U-20 Women's Football Team Beats Jordan 2-1 in Pink Ladies Youth Cup

Manavgat (Turkiye), Feb 19 (PTI) The Indian U-20 women's football team made a rousing start to its Pink Ladies Youth Cup campaign as it beat Jordan 2-1 here on Wednesday.

The Young Tigresses found themselves trailing via a 35th minute penalty converted by Jinan Said but they fought back to win the match with Lhingdeikim and Pooja scoring in the 63rd and 77th minutes respectively.

India will play two more friendly matches against Hong Kong (February 22) and Russia (February 25) at the same venue.

This was coach Joakim Alexandersson's third win in a row with the Indian national team after leading the senior side to two friendly victories over Maldives earlier this year.

