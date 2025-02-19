Sports News | Indian U-20 Women's Football Team Beats Jordan 2-1 in Pink Ladies Youth Cup

Manavgat (Turkiye), Feb 19 (PTI) The Indian U-20 women's football team made a rousing start to its Pink Ladies Youth Cup campaign as it beat Jordan 2-1 here on Wednesday.

The Young Tigresses found themselves trailing via a 35th minute penalty converted by Jinan Said but they fought back to win the match with Lhingdeikim and Pooja scoring in the 63rd and 77th minutes respectively.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India will play two more friendly matches against Hong Kong (February 22) and Russia (February 25) at the same venue.

This was coach Joakim Alexandersson's third win in a row with the Indian national team after leading the senior side to two friendly victories over Maldives earlier this year.

Also Read | Why Fakhar Zaman Did Not Open the Innings for Pakistan in PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Here’s the Reason.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)