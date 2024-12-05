Brisbane, Dec 5 (PTI) India lost to Australia by five wickets in the first women's ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

India suffered a batting collapse after opting to take first strike as they were all out for a mere 100 in 34.2 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues top-scoring with 23 off 42 balls.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024, Adelaide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Adelaide Oval.

Pacer Megan Schutt was the pick of the Australian bowlers with a five-wicket haul for 19 runs.

The home side chased down the target with 33.4 overs to spare, with opener Georgia Voll remaining not out on 46 off 42 balls, reaching 102 for 5 in 16.2 overs.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Confirms KL Rahul Will Open, India Captain Will Bat in Middle-Order in India vs Australia Day-Night Test at Adelaide.

For India, Renuka Singh took three wickets for 45 runs while Priya Mishra also picked up two wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 100 all out in 34.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 23; Megan Schutt 5/19)

Australia: 102 for 5 in 16.2 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 35, Georgia Voll 46 not out; Renuka Singh 3/45).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)