After suffering a thrashing defeat in the first Test, the Australia national cricket team will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 against the India national cricket team. The second Test between India and Australia will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, starting from December 6. The much-awaited second Test will be played with a pink ball. The high-voltage IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 will begin at 9:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Team India are leading the five-match Test series 1-0.

Ahead of the second Test, host Australia announced their playing XI with Scott Boland replacing injured Josh Hazlewood in the side. Hazlewood suffered a side strain, which ruled him out of the Adelaide Test against the India cricket team. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has retained his place in the playing XI despite suffering a back stiffness in the opening Test in Perth. Veteran pacer Pat Cummins will continue to lead the side.

Earlier in the first Test, the India national cricket team crushed host Australia by a massive 295-run margin. Jasprit Bumrah was named player of the match for his eight wickets in the match, whereas Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored centuries.

Adelaide Weather Updates Live

On December 6, the weather at Adelaide Oval is expected to be on the warmer side during the India vs Australia second Test. In the morning there are chances of thunderstorms, while the rest of the day is expected to be cloudy. The temperature may vary from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

Adelaide Oval's pitch curator has confirmed that on Day 1 of the India vs Australia second Test, there will be an even covering of grass (6 mm). The pink ball helps the pacers a lot. The ball moves a bit more as compared to the red ball. The pink ball also generates more bounce. The post-sunset period is the most challenging for batters due to changes in light and visibility. Pacers find this session advantageous and can exploit the conditions. Batters need to play cautiously, and after getting set, they can play shots on the merit as the ball comes at a good bounce. As the game progresses, the Adelaide pitch breaks and spinners come to play.

