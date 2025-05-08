Tokyo, May 8 (PTI) Indian golfers competing in the US$2 million International Series Japan made a disappointing start as three of the seven players in the field shot an even par 71 and were tied 56th here.

The trio who faltered at the par-71 Caledonian Golf Club was Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia and Yuvraj Sandhu.

Also Read | LSG vs RCB IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Of the rest, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shiv Kapur and Jeev Milkha Singh, a four-time winner in Japan, carded 2-over 73 each and were Tied-105th.

Rahil Gangjee, who also has a win in Japan, shot 4-over 75 and was Tied-141st.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Funny Memes & Reels Go Viral Amid Indian Cricketer's 'Like' on Avneet Kaur Picture From Her Fan Page Fiasco.

With the cut looking to fall at even par, the Indians will need solid rounds to ensure play over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Australia's Lucas Herbert used a second-hand putter purchased from a thrift shop, and played his way to a two-shot lead and tied the course record with a bogey-free nine-under-par 62 in the opening round.

On holes one to seven he made six birdies and an eagle - to overtake the morning leader, Shunya Takeyasu of Japan.

The eagle came on the par-five second hole, where Herbert smashed a five-wood to 20 feet, and converted the first of his long putts for the day.

Takeyasu handled the windy conditions well in a bogey-free round of 64.

Korea's Younghan Song was in third place, aided by a hole-in-one on the sixth hole, as he closed with a 65.

Local Hero Shugo Imahira, who was as high as world No.30 in 2019, shot a 66, which tied him for fourth place with compatriot Ren Yonezawa, Guatemala's Jose Toledo, American LIV Golf star Cameron Tringale and Thailand's Atiruj Winaicharoenchai.

Korea's Song used a perfect nine-iron from 159 yard for his ace, which helped him finish on 65.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)