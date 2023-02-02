Zagreb (Croatia), Feb 2 (PTI) India's Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal at the Zagreb Open wrestling championships here.

The 17-year-old Aman defeated Zane Raye Rhodes Richards of USA 10-4 on points in the bronze medal contest to finish on the podium of the ranking tournament.

Also Read | Is India Women vs South Africa Women, SA Tri-Series 2023 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Aliabbas Rzazade of Azerbaijan bagged the gold, beating Yuto Nishiuchi of Japan 2-0 in the final.

The other bronze was won by Beka Bujiashvili of Georgia, who beat Islam Bazarganov of Azerbaijan.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Hosts Madhya Pradesh Clean Sweep Kayaking and Canoeing; Maharashtra Strongest in Table Tennis.

Aman had earlier defeated Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia in the quarterfinals, before losing to Nishiuchi in the semifinals, to qualify for the repechage round as his Japanese opponent went on to reach the final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)