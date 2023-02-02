Indian women's team qualified for the final of the ongoing Tri-Series in South Africa without losing a single match. India defeated the hosts South Africa in the first match with a brilliant performance from young Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma. Then in the second match, India won convincingly against West Indies. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star batter Smriti Mandhana showed their class once again. India's third match got washed away due to rain. Finally, in the last game against West Indies, Indian bowlers especially Deepti Shama and Pooja Vastrakar did a great job. They restricted West Indies to a small total of 95 and then the batters chased it down within 14 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat for the Indian team. Now, India will face hosts South Africa in the final of the Tri-Series on Thursday, February 02, 2023, at Buffalo Park, East London. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of this Tri-Series and they will provide a live telecast of the IND vs SA final. However, will DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels provide live telecast of this game? Let's take a look. Sachin Tendulkar Felicitates Triumphant India U19 Women’s Cricket Team; ‘It Was a Great Feeling Talking to the Legend’, Claim Players.

India are currently preparing for the upcoming ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2023 by participating in this Tri-Series. They will be hoping to keep the morale of the team high by winning the final. The batting will once again rely on the duo of Smrti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Meanwhile, in bowling, Deepti Sharma will be India's biggest hope. India U19 Women’s Cricket Team Enjoy a Lap of Honour With ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

Is IND-W vs SA-W SA Tri-Series 2023 Final Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

India women will take on South Africa women in the final match of the Tri-Series at Buffalo Park, East London. DD Sports will provide a telecast of this match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, the IND-W vs SA-W Tri-Series final will not be available on DD Sports on cable and other DTH platforms like TATA Play, Dish TV, Airtel and Videocon d2h.

IND-W vs SA-W SA Tri-Series 2023 Final Live Radio Commentary

The commentary of the India women vs South Africa women is likely to be available on the radio. All India Radio (AIR) will probably provide live commentary of the match. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary might be available on the YouTube channel of Prasar Bharati Sports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).