Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma had a poor outing against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025. Sharma was dismissed for a duck, which marked his 18th duck dismissal in the tournament's history. Recently, the Mumbai Indians shared a video on their social media handle. Rohit was grinding hard at the nets ahead of the Gujarat Titans clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29. In the video, Rohit was playing different shots and also worked on his footwork. Rohit Sharma Likely To Sit Out of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025, Virat Kohli To Feature On Five-Match Tour: Report.

Rohit Sharma Grinding Hard at Nets

