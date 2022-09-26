Spielberg [Austria], September 26 (ANI): Freak weather at the Red Bull Ring showed completely different race days in Styria. Arjun Maini, however, showed an impressive race pace with his Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the colours of team-partner Paul in the first race, when he was turned around by an opponent in the first lap and drove from the last position up to the final 13th position - in the field of 27 GT3 cars.

Arjun had qualified 7th but had to start 10th due to a penalty from the previous race. He clearly showed tremendous Pace during the entire race as it is extremely difficult to overtake at the Red Bull ring.

The race on Sunday which was completely wet went much better and ultimately Arjun was able to bring the car across the finish line in fourth after an extremely exciting race on a wet track that was drying towards the end of the race. Arjun Maini again showed his driving quality in the Wet and rewarded himself with 12 valuable championship points for the drivers' and team standings.

Arjun pitted at the very end of the Pit Window to take a Chance on the Drying conditions and went out on Slick tyres with 15 minutes left to go. While he came out in P3, he fell back to P12 as the tyres were taking time to get heat into them. Towards the last few laps, he was able to recover several positions to make it to his best result this year in DTM. With all the known Brands in 27 cars, DTM is the most Competitive GT3 race driven by Single drivers across Europe.

Arjun Maini, Mercedes-AMG GT3: "I'm very happy with my race on Sunday. I was finally able to get a result with my pace. I like the Red Bull Ring - and now even a little bit more. It was very challenging today - but it was also a lot of fun to drive in these conditions. I want to Thank my team and Omega Seiki Mobility for making this happen."

The last weekend of the DTM championship will be held at Hockenheimring between 7th and 9th October and will be shown in India Live on Eurosports. (ANI)

