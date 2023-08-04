Greater Noida, Aug 4 (PTI) India's Martina Devi won a silver medal in women's over 81kg youth category in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on the penultimate day of competitions here on Friday.

Devi had a total lift of 218kg (95+123) to finish second in the +81kg youth section of the championships.

Thi Hien Tran of Vietnam won gold with a total lift of 224kg (100+124) while Lolakhona Abdurashidova of Uzbekistan took the bronze with an effort of 193kg (83+110).

Only two events -- men's 109kg and +109kg -- are left in the championships and they will be held on Saturday. PTI PDS

