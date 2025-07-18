Southampton [UK], July 18 (ANI): India's opening batter Pratika Rawal has been penalised for two events while England have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the first ODI at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday confirmed that Rawal breached the ICC Code of Conduct and has been fined 10 per cent match fees. She was penalised for two separate events that took place within a short space of time.

In the 18th over, she made an avoidable physical contact with England quick Lauren Filer while taking a single. After being dismissed in the next over, she made similar avoidable contact with spinner Sophie Ecclestone on her way back to the dressing room. Apart from being fined match fees, one demerit point has been added to Rawal's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Meanwhile, England were fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate. The hosts were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. There was no need for a formal hearing as Rawal and England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted their respective sanctions imposed by match referee Sarah Bartlett.

In the series opener, a fiery half-century from Deepti Sharma and a dazzling performance from all-rounder Sneh Rana propelled India to a four-wicket win.

During India's pursuit of 259 runs, openers Rawal and Smriti Mandhana (28 in 24 balls, with five fours) delivered a solid start with a 48-run stand. Rawal (36 in 51 balls with three fours) had another 46-run stand with Harleen Deol (27 in 44 balls, with four boundaries), but disaster struck India as they lost Rawal, Deol and skipper Harmanpreet (17) in quick succession, reduced to 124/4 in 27.1 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues (48 in 54 balls, with five fours) struck an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket with Deepti Sharma, taking the team past 200 runs. While Richa Ghosh was removed early after Jemimah's dismissal, Deepti (62* in 64 balls, with three fours and a six) and Amanjot Kaur (20* in 14 balls with three fours) stuck around to give India a four-wicket win with 10 balls left. Charlie Dean (2/52) was England's top bowler, while Kate Cross, Ecclestone and Lauren Filer got one each. (ANI)

