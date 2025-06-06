Jakarta [Indonesia], June 6 (ANI): Ace Women's Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost her pre-quarterfinals game and crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2025 badminton tournament on Thursday, as per the Olympics.com.

In keeping with the theme of the match, the opening game was a see-saw affair. Pornpawee Chochuwong led 11-10 at the mid-game break before extending her advantage to 16-10, only for Sindhu to fight back and make it level at 18-all.

Pornpawee Chochuwong still earned the first game point of the match at 20-19, but Sindhu once again showed her resilience by saving it before going on to wrap up the opener herself.

The second game was lop-sided as Pornpawee Chochuwong won it without much resistance from the Indian badminton player.

The final game of the contest saw PV Sindhu lead 15-11, but she couldn't hold on against Chochuwong, who won the match in an hour and 18 minutes.

Sindhu's ouster ended India's challenge in the singles section of the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rallied from behind to beat the Danish duo of Rasmus Kjaer and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 16-21, 21-18, 22-20.

After dropping the first game, world No. 22 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty raised the bar in the second and they were neck-to-neck with the Danish pair at 14-14 before closing it with a flourish to force the decider.

The deciding game saw both pairs give it their all as Satwik-Chirag saved a match point before coming away with a tense win in an hour and eight minutes.

Meanwhile, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost their pre-quarterfinals match in straight games against Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in the women's doubles.

Even though the Indian badminton players put up a fight in the second game, they lost 21-13, 24-22 to the Japanese duo, bringing an end to India's challenge in the women's doubles.

India's mixed doubles campaign also wrapped up after Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath were beaten 21-7, 21-12 by sixth seeds and world No. 6 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand.

Indonesia Open 2025 badminton: Day 3 India results

Women's singles:

PV Sindhu lost to Pornpawee Chochuwong (THA) 20-22, 21-10, 21-18

Women's doubles:

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand lost to Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto (JPN) 21-13, 24-22

Men's doubles:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat Rasmus Kjaer/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) 16-21, 21-18, 22-20

Mixed doubles:

Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath lost to Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran (THA) 21-7, 21-12. (ANI)

