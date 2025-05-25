Knoxville (US), May 25 (PTI) Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, looking for his second win of the season, added a round of 67 to his first two rounds of 65-68 in the Visit Knoxville Open golf tournament here.

At 13-under 200 for three days, he is now tied-fifth.

Also Read | Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Yellamaraju brought home his second bogey-free round in three rounds. He birdied four times, once on the front nine on the seventh hole. He added three more birdies on the 12th, 15th and 18th.

Yellamaraju already has one win at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in January and last week he was sixth at the AdventHealth Championship.

Also Read | Golden Boot 2025: Who Will Win European Golden Boot? Check List of Contenders Featuring Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski Among Others.

Korea's SH Kim shot 66 after 67-61 on the first two days. He is now 19-under for three days and leads Dylan Menante (60) by 16-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)