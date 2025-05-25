There are multiple awards in the world of football to honour the best every year. But not every award gives the same prestige or adds to the glory as the European Golden Boot. Wondering why? Well, firstly it's not determined by the votes of the pundits but by stats and stats only, leaving fans and critics without an inch of doubt. And, mainly because it clearly answers who has been the best goalscorer in the most cash-rich and popular footballing continent: Europe. The greats of all time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were regular winners of the prestigious European Golden Shoe every year in their prime, but with both having sailed to different continents, the question of who would win the European Golden Boot 2025 is surely making rounds. Lionel Messi Reflects on Legendary Rivalry With Cristiano Ronaldo for Ballon d’Or, Argentine Superstar Shares His Side of Story With Portuguese Icon (Watch Video).

Star England striker Harry Kane is the current holder of the European Golden Boot for 2023-24, as he had a marvelous first season with Bayern Munich, netting 36 goals for the German giants in the Bundesliga that season. To date, only 11 players have managed to win the European Golden Shoe more than once. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi topping the chart with six Golden Boots, followed by the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo who has four. While the present holder Harry Kane continues to rule the Bundesliga, many fans will wonder now who will win the European Golden Boot 2025, with the 2024-25 season over in many leagues, while some have just one matchday to complete. Harry Kane Wins First Major Trophy of Footballing Career As Bayern Munich Clinch Bundesliga 2024-25 Title Following Bayer Leverkusen's Draw Against Freiburg, Shares Silverware Emoji.

How is European Golden Boot 2025 Winner Determined?

While in simple terms, the player with the most goals scored in a season in any of Europe's top-division leagues should be getting the European Golden Shoe 2025, the actual calculations are a bit different. Not all leagues in Europe offer the same competitiveness, so are are tougher than the rest. So the winner of the European Golden Boot 2025 will be decided through the number of points they collect after scoring goals in their respective leagues. Every goal scored in Europe's top five leagues: Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, value two points each. While, every goal in the top-division leagues ranked from sixth to 22nd in Uefa's coefficient are worth 1.5 points each. Goals scored in top-division leagues after rank 22 are worth a point each.

Who Are European Golden Boot 2025 Top Contenders?

Rank Player Club League Goals Factor Points 1 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid La Liga 31 2 62 2 Viktor Gyökeres Sporting CP Primeira Liga 39 1.5 58.5 3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League 28 2 56 4 Harry Kane Bayern Munich Bundesliga 26 2 52 5 Mateo Retegui Atalanta Serie A 25 2 50 6 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona La Liga 25 2 50 7 Alexander Isak Newcastle United Premier League 23 2 46 8 Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 22 2 44 9 Mika Biereth AS Monaco Ligue 1 24 1.5 42.5 10 Patrik Schick Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 21 2 42

Kylian Mbappe had a wonderful first season with La Liga giants Real Madrid CF, despite initial hiccups. He ended up scoring 31 goals for the club in La Liga 2024-25, and if nothing bizarre occurs, he is already the winner of his first European Golden Boot 2025. While there is a thin chance for FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, who needs to score a minimum of six goals in the last La Liga 2024-25 match Barca plays to share the award with Mbappe. Kylian Mbappe Registers New Record; Star French Forward Becomes Highest Goalscorer For Real Madrid in Debut Season, Achieves Feat During La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico Clash Against Barcelona.

The calculation is the same for Mateo Retegui, as he has equal goals to Lewa in Serie A 2024-25 for Atalanta BC. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool actually has a way better chance, having 28 goals in EPL 2024-25, he needs three to equal. Viktor Gyökeres scored a total of 39 goals, eight more than Kylian Mbappe, but he still can't bag the European Golden Boot 2024-25, as he plays in the Primeira Liga of Portugal, which ranks below the top five.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).