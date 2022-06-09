Jakarta [Indonesia], June 9 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta.

Playing at Court 2, the Indian shuttler defeat Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 23-21, 20-22, 21-11, in a match that lasted for 71 minutes.

Earlier in the day, world No. 9 Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after defeating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-18, 21-15.

Later, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sumeeth Reddy will take on second-seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China for a place in the last eight. (ANI)

