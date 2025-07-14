Shubman Gill Provides Rishabh Pant Injury Update Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester

LatestLY
    US Floods: Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in New York and New Jersey, Prompting Emergency Alerts, Evacuations, and Widespread Disruption- WATCH US Floods: Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in New York and New Jersey, Prompting Emergency Alerts, Evacuations, and Widespread Disruption- WATCH
  • Tech
    ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Inspired Billion Dreams, Another Milestone Towards Gaganyaan Mission’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Axiom-4 Group Captain As SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth ‘Shubhanshu Shukla Inspired Billion Dreams, Another Milestone Towards Gaganyaan Mission’: PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Axiom-4 Group Captain As SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Returns to Earth
  • Sports
    SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match in Colombo SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match in Colombo
  • Entertainment
    It’s Official! Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aaryamann Sethi Confirms Relationship with Actress Yogita Bihani Through Romantic YouTube Vlog (Watch Video) It’s Official! Archana Puran Singh’s Son Aaryamann Sethi Confirms Relationship with Actress Yogita Bihani Through Romantic YouTube Vlog (Watch Video)
  • Lifestyle
    Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Flaunt the Enigmatic Charm of Black Gowns (View Pics) Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Flaunt the Enigmatic Charm of Black Gowns (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Zomato Delivery Partner Deserves Bonus, Says Influencer Khyati Shree As He Delivers Order to Her Hilltop Camp in Goa Amidst Rains and Lightning! (Watch Video) Zomato Delivery Partner Deserves Bonus, Says Influencer Khyati Shree As He Delivers Order to Her Hilltop Camp in Goa Amidst Rains and Lightning! (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on the First Tuesday of Sawan Maas Mangala Gauri Vrat 2025 Wishes: Share Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on the First Tuesday of Sawan Maas
  • Videos
    Fact Check: Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? Govt Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train Fact Check: Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? Govt Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train
    Shubman Gill Provides Rishabh Pant Injury Update Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester

    Rishabh Pant had to move off the field during the second session's play on the opening day of the just-concluded third Test against England here after suffering a blow to his left index finger. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for the remainder of the match after Rishabh Pant's injury.

    Agency News PTI| Jul 15, 2025 12:17 AM IST
    Shubman Gill Provides Rishabh Pant Injury Update Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester
    Rishabh Pant. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

    London, July 14: India skipper Shubman Gill on Monday expressed confidence that wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will be able to play in the fourth Test at Manchester after scans allayed fears of a major injury to his finger. Pant had to move off the field during the second session's play on the opening day of the just-concluded third Test against England here after suffering a blow to his left index finger. England Beat India By 22 Runs in Thrilling IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's; Ravindra Jadeja's Fighting Knock in Vain as Ben Stokes and Co Gain 2-1 Series Lead.

    "Rishabh went for scans. There is no major injury so he should be fine forthe  fourth Test in Manchester,” Gill said in the post-match press conference. Gill also didn't spell out whether Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the Manchester Test which starts in nine days' time. Joe Root, Zak Crawley Console Heartbroken Mohammed Siraj After England Beat India by 22 Runs in IND vs ENG Lord’s Test 2025 (Watch Video).

    (The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India's premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

