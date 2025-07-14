Joe Root and Zak Crawley walked up to a heartbroken Mohammed Siraj and consoled him after England defeated India by 22 runs in the IND vs ENG Lord's Test 2025 on July 14. The IND vs ENG Lord's Test was headed for a tense finish after India lost wickets in a heap and in no time, were staring down the barrel with eight wickets down. Ravindra Jadeja built fighting partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah (5) and Mohammed Siraj (4) and brought India close to the total. Needing 22 runs to win, Mohammed Siraj suffered an unlucky dismissal at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball going onto hit the stumps. As England celebrated, Mohammed Siraj was down on his haunches, unable to process what had happened and it was then Joe Root and Zak Crawley walked up to him and consoled him. The moment of sportsmanship has gone viral on social media. Mohammed Siraj Wicket Video: Watch Indian Tail-Ender Suffer Unlucky Dismissal Leading to England’s Victory in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Joe Root, Zak Crawley Console Heartbroken Mohammed Siraj After India's Lord's Loss

Siraj misbehaved with Root in the first innings, but still, Root is greeting him warmly. We really chose the right person to idolize. pic.twitter.com/7bUAhhbQwk — Silme (@silme47) July 14, 2025

