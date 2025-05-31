Milan, May 31 (AP) Former Inter Milan club president Ernesto Pellegrini has died on the day the team plays the Champions League final. He was 84.

“Pellegrini has left us. For 11 years he led Inter with wisdom, honor and determination, leaving an indelible imprint in the history of our club,” Inter said on its website on Saturday, hours before the team plays Paris Saint-Germain to be European champion.

Pellegrini was born in Milan in 1940. Italian media reported he suffered from a lung infection.

Pellegrini, who made his money in catering and services, was the 17th president of the club from 1984-95.

Inter won Serie A in 1989 and twice won the UEFA Cup during his time. He brought German players Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Lothar Matthäus, Andreas Brehme, and Jürgen Klinsmann to the team, before selling his shares in the club to Massimo Moratti in 1995. (AP)

