Copenhagen, Dec 17 (AP) Christian Eriksen's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement on Friday, six months after he had a cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

The 29-year-old Eriksen is prohibited from playing in Italy with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator due to local health regulations. But he could continue his career in another country where the rules are different.

Also Read | KBC 13: Harbhajan Singh Says He Understood the Meaning of Parenthood After His Daughter's Birth.

Eriksen has not played since falling face-first onto the field during Denmark's opening match at the European Championship against Finland on June 12. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)