New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has officially granted permission for the staging of the World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) 2025. The league is being organized in collaboration with the South East Asian Kabaddi Federation (SEAKF) and the Kabaddi Association of Thailand.

In a congratulatory note to SJ Uplift Kabaddi Private Limited, the organizing body of the WSKL, IKF lauded their dedication and vision for Kabaddi.

"Starting a kabaddi league is no small feat. It requires not only a deep understanding of the game but also exceptional organizational skills and a commitment to promoting this traditional sport. Your efforts will inspire young athletes and contribute significantly to the growth and popularity of kabaddi," the IKF statement read as quoted by the IKF press release.

The WSKL will feature players from IKF member countries, who will participate in a player auction before taking the field. This will not only provide opportunities for players to showcase their skills but also elevate the league to a globally recognized tournament. Earlier this year in August, the South East Asian Kabaddi Federation (SEAKF) granted SJ Uplift Kabaddi Private Limited the full and exclusive rights to organize the WSKL for a period of 15 years, ensuring a long-term vision for the league's growth and success.

Additionally, the Kabaddi Association of Thailand endorsed SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd as the "sole and exclusive creator, conceptualizer, and rightsholder of the league." (ANI)

