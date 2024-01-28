Tawang, Jan 28 (PTI) A six-day international kayaking tournament will be organised next month near India's border with China in Arunachal Pradesh on the fast-flowing Tawangchu river, in which two rivers from Tibet converge before it flows through Tibet to finally reach the Brahmaputra.

Beginning February 5, the 'Tawangchu Tides' tournament will see participants experience heart-pounding thrills as they navigate the river's Class V rapids, according to a statement issued by the organisers.

The event is being organised under the patronage of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who also belongs to the state, the organisers said, adding that the tournament will start from Lumla, near Tawang.

Tawangchu is the main river of Tawang. Strategically significant Tawang is located at an altitude of above 10,000 feet and is close to the border with China. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,129-km-long LAC with the Tibet Autonomous Region.

As many as 130 kayakers from across the world are expected to join the event, the statement said, adding, "It's not just a sport; it's a wild, unforgettable journey where passion meets the untamed waters of Arunachal Pradesh."

The event will be witness to the kayakers' incredible skills and precision as they navigate a course filled with gates and obstacles. The race is a single lap of the course, according to the organisers.

"Experience the camaraderie of a global community, sharing a common love for adventure and conquering the Tawangchu river's thrilling rapids together," the statement read.

It said there will be nine competition categories, catering to every kayaking skill and style.

The entire Tawang district is known as the basin of the Tawangchu. Two fast-flowing rivers from Tibet 'Tsona Chu' and 'Nyamjang Chu' join the Tawangchu in the district. The combined river then flows west into Bhutan, from where it enters Assam as river Manas and later, merges with the Brahmaputra river.

The organisers said participants will be provided top-class tented accommodations equipped with electricity supply, warm food and hygienic toilets.

Tawang is also a historic and picturesque town, known for its stunning landscapes and its spiritual heritage. His Holiness the Sixth Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso was born here. The town is also home to one of Asia's oldest monasteries founded in 1680.

