Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): The highly-anticipated International Masters League (IML) unveiled its magnificent trophy on Wednesday in the presence of the icons who will lead their respective teams in the inaugural edition.

India's cricket icon and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, West Indies maestro Brian Lara, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Australia's Shane Watson and South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, who represented captain Jacques Kallis, at the Captains' Day, which was held at the DY Patil University campus on Wednesday, as per a press release from IML.

The IML is set to capture the imagination of cricket fans by providing a thrilling experience of high-octane action, featuring stalwarts of the sport. India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters will play the opening fixture of the IML at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, February 22.

Sachin Tendulkar, captain of India Masters, said, "Stepping back onto the cricket field is like returning to the place that has given me my identity as a sportsperson. Reuniting with my former teammates and peers, reliving our experiences, and sharing our cherished memories is truly special. I am as excited today as I was on the day of my debut to represent our country, and I have no doubt that every player shares the same passion to play the game we all love, once again."

Brian Lara, captain of West Indies Masters: "I am truly excited to be back in India, a country that has always felt like a second home to me. Its vibrant culture and the passion of its diverse fans make playing here an unforgettable experience. Taking the field once again with old friends in the International Masters League is something I deeply look forward to, and I can't wait to reignite some of our fabled rivalries. The stage is set, the energy is electric, and I am ready for the action!"

Kumar Sangakkara, captain of Sri Lanka Masters: "I am delighted to be part of this incredible competition. Cricket is a huge part of my life, and having the chance to play alongside some of the greatest ambassadors of the game makes the IML even more special. I can't wait for that opening match against India Masters--it's going to be a fantastic contest!"

Shane Watson, captain of Australia Masters, said: "India has always been one of my favourite countries, and the love and support I've received here is second to none. I am really chuffed to be playing in the International Masters League, sharing the field once again with friends and old colleagues. It's going to be a riveting contest, and I know India will be a tough opponent--but we have got a strong squad, and we are ready for the challenge!"

Eoin Morgan, captain of England Masters, said: "The International Masters League is going to be an exciting tournament, and I can't wait to regroup with the boys and get back out there. India is a cricket-loving nation where fans truly worship the game, making it the perfect place for a tournament like this one. I have been training hard to ensure we deliver the goods, and fingers crossed for a great outing!"

Jonty Rhodes (Representing Jacques Kallis for South Africa Masters) said, "It is no secret how special India is to me. Playing here has always been an incredible experience, and I'm thrilled to be back for the International Masters League. We have assembled a strong squad, and I am confident we will have a fantastic time. This will be a truly special competition, and while we're hoping for the best results, I am excited to be back on the field!"

The unveiling of the International Masters League trophy symbolizes the commencement of a cricketing spectacle that will celebrate the sport's rich legacy.

It was announced during the Captains' Day that entry for students and senior citizens to the stadium for the opening game was free. Students would have to present a valid ID card from their current college or university, while senior citizens would have to carry a government-issued senior citizen card. Entry will be denied at the gate if a valid and authentic ID proof is not provided. (ANI)

