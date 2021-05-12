New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in India, the frontline workers have been working 24x7 to help people fight the pandemic. And on Wednesday, legend Sachin Tendulkar saluted the real warriors on International Nurses Day.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren't well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy #InternationalNursesDay."

Tendulkar also changed his Twitter display picture and paid tribute to the frontline workers as the caption on his display picture read: "Thankyou Nurses."

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad also saluted the real warriors on International Nurses Day.Taking to Twitter, Punjab Kings wrote: "To the silent heroes who work tirelessly and serve fearlessly (woman health worker emoji) We are indebted to you (raising hands emoji) #InternationalNursesDay #SaddaPunjab."SRH wrote: "Comment with a (Orange heart emoji) to show gratitude towards our heroes on #InternationalNursesDay. #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy."The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be postponed as the country battles the second COVID-19 wave. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made it clear that safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority. IPL teams and players have come forward and looked to help the citizens in this time of need and made donations to help pump up the medical facilities in these tough times. (ANI)

