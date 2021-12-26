By Anuj Mishra

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): Reigning para-badminton world champion Manasi Joshi feels the introduction of women's singles SL3, women's singles SH6 category in the Paris Paralympics is a first step towards establishing gender equality in the Games.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in November this year announced the introduction of women's singles SL3, women's singles SH6, and mixed doubles SH6 event for the Paris Games.

The introduction of new categories will, for the first time, see an equal number of singles events for men and women, and equal athlete representation with 60 players across each gender.

"I am extremely elated that SL3 as the event is introduced for the Paris Paralympics. There are going to be a total of 16 events its great that from 14 two female categories have been included. Paris Paralympics aims at gender equality and I think it's a first step of making sure that all categories of para-badminton singles get a chance to play in Paris Games," Manasi Joshi told ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing fourth National Para-Badminton Championship here in Bhubaneswar.

Competing in the SL3 category, Manasi won bronze medals in the women's singles and doubles event here on Saturday. The Indian shuttler was amazed to witness the sheer talent of the para-shuttlers who made sure the game wasn't a cakewalk for a few champions.

"I think we'll see more and more participants in the future in para-badminton. The ongoing nationals is a proof of interest of para-badminton in the country and we are seeing some amazing talent from different parts of India," said Manasi Joshi.

Manasi, the 32-year-old athlete, has begun training keeping an eye on the Paris Games. The star shuttler is giving special focus on mental health to be psychologically strong ahead of the upcoming tournaments.

"I have been training very hard, making sure I work on my body, skills, fitness, nutrition, and even mental health. I am an accident survivor, I know how to remain strong, I have understood the importance of keeping calm," she said.

Having won bronze in both women's singles and doubles, Manasi is now battling it out for a podium finish in the mixed doubles.

"I focus on strengths and I try not to make mistakes. Trailing makes you question your game, I often go into self-talk mode if such a situation arises during a game," Manasi signed off.

Meanwhile, in Women Wheelchair 1 category Alphia James from Kerala secured gold, while silver went to Neerja Goyal from Uttarakhand. Nirmala Mehta from Uttarakhand and Ranjeeta Maurya from Uttar Pradesh secured bronze in the ongoing fourth National Para-Badminton Championship.

In the Women SU5 category, Manisha from Tamil Nadu secured gold while Arti ended up with silver. Jyoti and Vaishali ended with the bronze medal. In the Women SL4 category, Jyoti from Haryana secured gold while Chiranjita secured silver and Kanak had to settle for bronze. (ANI)

